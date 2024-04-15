Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market Propelled By The Pressing Need For Efficient Data Management Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market Scope and Overview

Enterprise Metadata Management is critical in several domains, including Metadata Repositories, Business Glossaries, Impact Analysis, and Rule Management, among others. EMM comprises technical metadata associated with an organization's IT infrastructure and business metadata used to connect IT applications with business users, facilitating data comprehension and effective utilization.

The adoption of customizable applications and digitalization is significantly increasing across industries, offering substantial growth opportunities. This trend is likely to drive demand for Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market as businesses seek efficient data management strategies to harness the power of their data for informed decision-making.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market Size was valued at USD 4.07 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 13.72 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



ASG Technologies

Cambridge Semantics

CentricMinds

Collibra

Data Advantage Group

IBM

Informatica

Oracle

SAP

Talend Other Players

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Deployment Type



On-Premise Cloud

On The Basis of Application



Governance and compliance management

Risk management

Product and process management

Incident management Others

On The Basis of Metadata Type



Business Metadata

Technical Metadata Operational Metadata

On The Basis of Component



Tools Services

On The Basis of End-Use



BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment Others

Key Growth Drivers of the Market



Data Explosion and Digital Transformation : The exponential growth of data in today's digital era has necessitated robust data management solutions like EMM. With the proliferation of IoT devices, social media platforms, and digital transactions, organizations are inundated with vast amounts of data. EMM offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to organize, categorize, and derive insights from this data deluge, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge.

Regulatory Compliance Requirements : Stringent regulatory frameworks, such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, require organizations to maintain accurate, secure, and compliant data management practices. EMM enables companies to establish comprehensive metadata repositories, implement data governance policies, and ensure regulatory compliance across various industries. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, the demand for EMM solutions is expected to surge.

Growing Awareness of Data Quality and Integrity : Data quality and integrity are paramount for businesses seeking to derive accurate insights and derive value from their data assets. Poor data quality can lead to erroneous analyses, misinformed decisions, and reputational damage. EMM solutions offer data profiling, cleansing, and validation capabilities to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and completeness. As organizations prioritize data quality initiatives, the demand for EMM solutions is expected to escalate. Rise of Self-Service Analytics : The democratization of data analytics and the rise of self-service analytics platforms have empowered business users to access and analyze data independently. EMM plays a pivotal role in enabling self-service analytics by providing intuitive metadata catalogs, business glossaries, and data lineage visualization tools. By empowering business users with easy access to trusted data assets, EMM facilitates agile decision-making and fosters a data-driven culture within organizations.

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted global supply chains, leading to uncertainties in the business landscape. This has prompted organizations to prioritize data management solutions like EMM to mitigate risks and streamline operations. Additionally, geopolitical tensions have highlighted the importance of secure and compliant data management practices, further driving demand for EMM solutions.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

Economic slowdowns can intensify the need for cost-effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency. Enterprises facing budget constraints may turn to EMM solutions to optimize resources and maximize the value of their data assets. For example, a multinational corporation experiencing a revenue downturn invested in EMM to streamline data governance processes, resulting in significant cost savings and improved data quality.

Key Regional Development

North America dominates the global EMM market due to early adoption of analytics technologies and widespread usage of cloud-based and on-premises data management systems across industries. Investments in Big Data and analytics solutions, particularly in banking, telecommunications, media, healthcare, retail, government, and professional services sectors, drive the region's EMM market growth.

Key Takeaways



The EMM market is driven by the increasing adoption of digitalization and the need for efficient data management solutions.

Cloud-based deployment is expected to dominate the market due to its ease of implementation and scalability. Geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns highlight the importance of secure and cost-effective data management solutions like EMM.

Recent Developments

In October 2023: Octopai achieved Microsoft's Co-Sell Incentivized status, strengthening its collaboration with Microsoft and becoming a preferred solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

In January 2023: Progress announced the acquisition of MarkLogic, aiming to enhance its digital experience and infrastructure software products with MarkLogic's expertise in managing complex data and metadata.

