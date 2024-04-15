Accelerator Cards Market Set To Surge To USD $215.6 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 40.5% By 2031 Driven By Data And AI Demands

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Accelerator Card Market is poised for remarkable growth, reaching a projected value of USD 215.6 billion by 2031, according to a comprehensive report by SNS Insiders. This phenomenal growth, estimated at a CAGR of 40.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Analysis & Report Scope:

Accelerator cards, often taking the form of PCI, AGP, or PCI-E expansion cards, offer a significant performance boost over traditional general-purpose processors. They are accelerating graphics processing and complex calculations, making them invaluable assets for high-performance computing (HPC) in cloud servers and data centers. Beyond graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerator cards encompass a wider range of processors, including CPUs and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). These versatile cards are designed for the address specific customer challenges, delivering exceptional performance at optimal cost and power consumption. The exponential growth in data generation necessitates robust storage and processing solutions. Cloud computing, heavily dependance on AI and ML for data management, is driving the demand for accelerator cards to handle these demanding workloads. The growing of edge computing, where data processing occurs closer to the source, accelerator cards offer a compelling solution.

The accelerator card market is growing with the, their high-performance computing capabilities make them ideal for data centers, AI applications, and scientific research. The Various range of industries employing accelerator cards, such as finance, healthcare, automotive, and entertainment, ensures a broad customer base and market stability. The market also faces challenges. The high initial costs of both hardware and software can be a barrier for smaller organizations. Integrating these cards into existing infrastructure can be complex, with compatibility issues potentially leading to implementation hurdles and increased expenses.

Top Companies Featured in Accelerator Card Market Report:



NVIDIA Corporation

Leap Motion

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Algolux

Xilinx

Intel Corporation

Ditto Labs

IBM

Lenovo Oracle

The emergence of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining has significantly impacted the demand for accelerator cards, particularly GPUs. The widespread adoption of blockchain, fueled by digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, necessitates immense computing power to solve complex cryptographic problems and verify transactions on decentralized networks. GPUs, with their parallel processing prowess, have become the go-to hardware for miners due to their ability to handle repetitive hashing operations significantly faster than CPUs. Growing in demand from the cryptocurrency mining community has had a two-pronged effect on the accelerator card market. It has significantly bolstered GPU sales, creating a lucrative market for GPU manufacturers such as NVIDIA and AMD. The burgeoning demand for AI and ML applications presents a significant growth opportunity for the accelerator card market. These cards can significantly accelerate the performance of AI algorithms and deep learning tasks.

Accelerator Card Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY ACCELERATOR TYPE



Cloud Accelerator High-performance computing accelerator

In 2023, the high-performance computing (HPC) accelerator segment hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for faster processing power in data centers and scientific research institutions. The growing complexity of computational tasks and the ever-expanding volume of data necessitate the high-performance capabilities offered by HPC accelerators.

BY PROCESSOR TYPE



Graphics Processing Units (GPU)

Central Processing Units (CPU)

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) dominated the market share in 2023. Their parallel processing architecture makes them ideal for a wide range of applications, including AI, deep learning.

BY APPLICATION



Video and image processing

Machine learning

Data Analytics

Financial computing

Mobile phones Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has cast a long shadow on the accelerator card market. The war has exacerbated inflationary pressures, leading to rising costs for raw materials, transportation, and labor. This translates to potential price hikes for accelerator cards, potentially dampening demand. Governments and businesses may redirect resources away from technology investments and towards defense spending or humanitarian aid efforts, impacting overall market growth.

Impact of Economic Downturn

A potential economic slowdown could also impact the accelerator card market, Businesses grappling with an economic downturn might become more cautious about investing in expensive hardware such as accelerator cards, especially for non-essential applications. During economic uncertainty, companies may prioritize short-term needs and delay long-term technology investments, impacting the demand for accelerator cards.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to retain its dominant market share due to the continued presence of major technology companies, strong research institutions, and a robust cloud computing infrastructure. Europe boasts a strong AI and HPC ecosystem, the war in Ukraine and its economic repercussions may hinder growth. government initiatives promoting AI development could offer some counterbalance. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to rising investments in AI and HPC by governments and enterprises. Additionally, the presence of major chip manufacturers in the region could benefit the market.

Key Takeaways



The long-term growth prospects for the accelerator card market remain promising, driven by the increasing demand for AI, ML, and high-performance computing.

Short-term challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic downturns may cause fluctuations in market growth. Regional variations will exist, with North America likely maintaining its lead, while Europe experiences significant growth.

Recent Developments



May 2023: Intel unveils its latest generation of Xeon processors with integrated AI accelerators, targeting cloud computing and AI workloads.

July 2023: Nvidia announces a strategic partnership with a leading cloud provider to develop a custom AI accelerator card for large-scale language models. September 2023: A consortium of European research institutions launches a joint initiative to develop a next-generation open-source accelerator card specifically designed for scientific computing.

