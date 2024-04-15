Regenerative Medicine Market Worth USD 105.62 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)
-< />
The Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at USD 30.01 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 105.62 Bn by 2031 meanwhile growing at a CAGR of 17.03% over the forecasted period of 2024-2031.
Market Scope:
The rising prevalence of the chronic diseases all around the world is said to be the driving factors of Regenerative Medicine Market. The advancement technology in the healthcare industry will be supporting the growth of the market. The benefits which are associated with the regenerative medicine will be making the market attract opportunities from the developed and emerging nations. The rising market valuation and the growth rates are the results of the rising clinical trials and the implementation of the new technologies with the intention of improving the overall quality of the diagnosis.
Download Free Sample Copy of Regenerative Medicine Market Report:
List of Regenerative Medicine Companies Profiled in Report:
AstraZeneca plc Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Integra Lifesciences Corp Astellas Pharma Inc. Cook Biotech Inc Bayer AG Pfizer Inc. Merck KGaA Abbott Vericel Corp Novartis AG
Market Analysis:
The changing diagnostic approaches where the traditional way is getting mostly replaced by the more personalised way. The changing landscape of the healthcare industry will be making the market attract growth during the forecasted period. According to NIH, the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase to 47.81%. SNS Insider analysis dictates the chronic diseases prevalence among the geriatric population regardless of their demographics will be driving the demand for the key players of this market. Though manufacturing process will be obstructing the market growth. Also, the cost barriers as the rising inflation pressures and the overall volatility in the macro-economic condition will be the bigger hurdles which the companies will be facing over the forecast period.
Regenerative Medicine Market
Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation:
By Product
Therapeutics
Primary cell-based therapeutics Tools Banks Services
Dermatology Musculoskeletal Surgical Dental Others Stem Cell & Progenitor Cell-based therapeutics
Allogenic Others Cell-based Immunotherapies Gene Therapies
By Therapeutic
Musculoskeletal Immunology & Inflammation Oncology Cardiovascular Ophthalmology Others
Segment Analysis:
SNS Insider has studied the market by categorising the markets into crucial segments. The segments are by product, By Therapeutics both these segments will be having its own path as the CAGR of these segments will be varying from region to region. If we analyse the product segment it includes therapeutics, banks and services. therapeutics will be the sub segments holding the share of 60%. The demand for the therapeutics in the overall diagnosis of oncology and cardiovascular will be the driving the demand for this sub segment.
Similarly, by therapeutics will be the segment which will be the most important segment. The changing demand landscape according to the changes in the patients of chronic diseases will be dictating the overall growth demand for the Regenerative Medicine Market.
Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report:
Regional Analysis:
The overall healthcare infrastructure in U.S. which is in the favour of key players of Regenerative Medicine Market will be the key factor which will be driving the growth of the market. North America is said to be the leader of the market during the forecasted period. The share estimated by SNS Insider will be approximately 52.08% over the period of 2024-2031. The other factors which will be supporting the growth of the market will be the rising number of people suffering from cancers. The growth rate is expected to increase by 22% by 2040. This will thus improve the overall demand element for the key players and the new entrants.
APAC said to be the next region which will be generating maximum revenue for the key players. The opportunities for the key players will be mostly coming from the rising government initiative to improve the overall quality of health along with changing the overall infrastructural landscape. China will be holding the maximum share in APC region and will be having the highest CAGR growth rates as the market growth seems to be in the introductory phase.
Key Takeaways:
In by products segment the Stem Cell will be the minor segment which will growing at the highest CAGR. The estimated CAGR by SNS Insider stands out to be 17.90% for the forecasted period of 2024-2031. The rising cardiovascular diseases all around the worlds because of the changing lifestyle in the youth will be driving the demand for the Regenerative Medicine Market. According to American Heart Association in U.S. 5 Mn people are suffering from cardiovascular diseases. The numbers are expected to rise in the future which is the reason why most of the companies are targeting this segment to maximise their revenues.
Overview of Recent Developments:
The rising acquisitions by the key players to improve their current offerings to improve their product portfolio and expand their market reach. The recent successful acquisition done by AbbVie where it acquired Allergan basically to improve its immunology. Also, the rising FDA approvals making the market growth more intense. The recent approval given by FDA for ABECMA which is introduce by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Buy Regenerative Medicine Market report:
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation, By Product
Chapter 9 Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation, By Therapeutic
Chapter 10 Regional Analysis
Chapter 11 Company profile
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 14 Conclusion
Continued...
About US:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,
...,
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),
Website:
MENAFN15042024005025011514ID1108094104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.