Regenerative Medicine Market Worth USD 105.62 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at USD 30.01 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 105.62 Bn by 2031 meanwhile growing at a CAGR of 17.03% over the forecasted period of 2024-2031.

Market Scope:

The rising prevalence of the chronic diseases all around the world is said to be the driving factors of Regenerative Medicine Market. The advancement technology in the healthcare industry will be supporting the growth of the market. The benefits which are associated with the regenerative medicine will be making the market attract opportunities from the developed and emerging nations. The rising market valuation and the growth rates are the results of the rising clinical trials and the implementation of the new technologies with the intention of improving the overall quality of the diagnosis.

Download Free Sample Copy of Regenerative Medicine Market Report:

List of Regenerative Medicine Companies Profiled in Report:



AstraZeneca plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Corp

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cook Biotech Inc

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abbott

Vericel Corp Novartis AG

Market Analysis:

The changing diagnostic approaches where the traditional way is getting mostly replaced by the more personalised way. The changing landscape of the healthcare industry will be making the market attract growth during the forecasted period. According to NIH, the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase to 47.81%. SNS Insider analysis dictates the chronic diseases prevalence among the geriatric population regardless of their demographics will be driving the demand for the key players of this market. Though manufacturing process will be obstructing the market growth. Also, the cost barriers as the rising inflation pressures and the overall volatility in the macro-economic condition will be the bigger hurdles which the companies will be facing over the forecast period.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product



Therapeutics



Primary cell-based therapeutics





Dermatology





Musculoskeletal





Surgical





Dental



Others



Stem Cell & Progenitor Cell-based therapeutics





Allogenic





Others





Cell-based Immunotherapies

Gene Therapies

Tools

Banks Services

By Therapeutic

Dermatology



Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology Others

Segment Analysis:

SNS Insider has studied the market by categorising the markets into crucial segments. The segments are by product, By Therapeutics both these segments will be having its own path as the CAGR of these segments will be varying from region to region. If we analyse the product segment it includes therapeutics, banks and services. therapeutics will be the sub segments holding the share of 60%. The demand for the therapeutics in the overall diagnosis of oncology and cardiovascular will be the driving the demand for this sub segment.

Similarly, by therapeutics will be the segment which will be the most important segment. The changing demand landscape according to the changes in the patients of chronic diseases will be dictating the overall growth demand for the Regenerative Medicine Market.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report:

Regional Analysis:

The overall healthcare infrastructure in U.S. which is in the favour of key players of Regenerative Medicine Market will be the key factor which will be driving the growth of the market. North America is said to be the leader of the market during the forecasted period. The share estimated by SNS Insider will be approximately 52.08% over the period of 2024-2031. The other factors which will be supporting the growth of the market will be the rising number of people suffering from cancers. The growth rate is expected to increase by 22% by 2040. This will thus improve the overall demand element for the key players and the new entrants.

APAC said to be the next region which will be generating maximum revenue for the key players. The opportunities for the key players will be mostly coming from the rising government initiative to improve the overall quality of health along with changing the overall infrastructural landscape. China will be holding the maximum share in APC region and will be having the highest CAGR growth rates as the market growth seems to be in the introductory phase.

Key Takeaways:



In by products segment the Stem Cell will be the minor segment which will growing at the highest CAGR. The estimated CAGR by SNS Insider stands out to be 17.90% for the forecasted period of 2024-2031.

The rising cardiovascular diseases all around the worlds because of the changing lifestyle in the youth will be driving the demand for the Regenerative Medicine Market. According to American Heart Association in U.S. 5 Mn people are suffering from cardiovascular diseases. The numbers are expected to rise in the future which is the reason why most of the companies are targeting this segment to maximise their revenues.

Overview of Recent Developments:

The rising acquisitions by the key players to improve their current offerings to improve their product portfolio and expand their market reach. The recent successful acquisition done by AbbVie where it acquired Allergan basically to improve its immunology. Also, the rising FDA approvals making the market growth more intense. The recent approval given by FDA for ABECMA which is introduce by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Buy Regenerative Medicine Market report:

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model

Chapter 7 PEST Analysis

Chapter 8 Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation, By Product

Chapter 9 Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation, By Therapeutic

Chapter 10 Regional Analysis

Chapter 11 Company profile

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Use Case and Best Practices

Chapter 14 Conclusion

Continued...

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: