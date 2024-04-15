Serbian president pledges to resist Russian sanctions extortion

(MENAFN) In a resolute stance against external pressure, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining independence and sovereignty, particularly regarding its relationship with Russia amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to journalists, Vucic emphasized Serbia's refusal to succumb to what he termed as "blackmail" from Western powers urging the imposition of sanctions on Moscow.



Belgrade's steadfast refusal to align with Western sanctions reflects its long-standing tradition of maintaining close ties with Russia while striving to uphold a stance of neutrality in international conflicts. Despite mounting pressure from Western allies, Vucic reiterated Serbia's pride in its position and emphasized the importance of maintaining autonomy in foreign policy decisions.



The president's remarks come in the wake of his recent visit to Paris, where discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron included topics of contention surrounding Serbia's relationship with both Russia and the European Union (EU). While concrete agreements were reached on the purchase of French-made fighter jets, speculation arose regarding potential conditions attached to the deal, particularly in light of Macron's assertion that Serbia's "future lies within the European Union."



However, Vucic vehemently dismissed suggestions of coercion, asserting that Serbia cannot be swayed by external pressure and will uphold its principles of sovereignty and independence.



Despite the friendly nature of his meeting with Macron, the Serbian president underscored his country's unwavering commitment to its chosen path, emphasizing its resilience in the face of external influence.



As Serbia navigates the complexities of its foreign relations, including balancing ties with both Russia and the European Union, Vucic's steadfast stance reflects broader debates within the country over its geopolitical orientation and the preservation of its national interests. Against a backdrop of shifting alliances and geopolitical tensions, Serbia's assertion of autonomy underscores the complexities of navigating international relations in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

