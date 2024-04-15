Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Cybersecurity Market Propelled By Need For Advanced Protection Mechanisms Against Escalating Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size was valued at USD 21.89 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 111.27 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Increasing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), have gained traction to protect, detect, and respond to threats. Furthermore, an exponential rise in cyberattacks on high-tech companies, defense, and government agencies has underscored the need for advanced AI in cybersecurity. Cyber AI has become sought-after to offer a proactive mechanism of protection with detection accuracy.

Get a Report Sample of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market @

Major Key Players in the Market:



NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Darktrace

Cylance

Vectra AI Others

Market Analysis

SMEs, lacking robust security measures, are prime targets for cyber attackers focusing on data, networks, endpoints, and applications. Traditional security systems prove insufficient against threats like ransomware and malware, necessitating a shift to cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for comprehensive protection across development, production, and implementation phases. Cloud deployment offers SMEs flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, optimizing business operations. This transition towards cloud solutions creates growth opportunities for providers of cloud-based data protection solutions. The adoption of cloud-based security solutions, delivered through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), addresses the increasing demand for IT security, especially as concerns about cloud data safety rise, further boosting the AI in cybersecurity market.

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-100226" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Artificial-Intelligence-AI-in-Cybersecurity-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Artificial-Intelligence-AI-in-Cybersecurity-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Artificial-Intelligence-AI-in-Cybersecurity-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Artificial-Intelligence-AI-in-Cybersecurity-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Artificial-Intelligence-AI-in-Cybersecurity-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:

On The Basis of Component



Software

Service Hardware

On The Basis of Deployment



Cloud On-Premise

On The Basis of Security Type



Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security Cloud Security

On The Basis of Technology



Context-Aware Computing

Machine Learning Natural Language Processing

On The Basis of Application



Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Antivirus

Fraud Detection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

Threat Intelligence Others

On The Basis of Industry Vertical



Automotive & Transportation

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Enterprise

Oil & Gas

Education Others

Growth Drivers of the AI in cybersecurity Market



Shift towards Proactive Defense : Traditional cybersecurity approaches often rely on reactive measures, responding to cyber threats after they occur. However, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions enable organizations to adopt a proactive defense posture by anticipating and mitigating threats before they cause harm. This proactive approach is essential in combating the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of cyber threats.

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements : Stringent regulatory frameworks, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, impose strict requirements on organizations to safeguard sensitive data and protect against cyber threats. Non-compliance can result in severe financial penalties and reputational damage. As a result, organizations are investing in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and enhance data protection measures. Emergence of IoT and Connected Devices : The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connected systems has expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals, posing new security challenges for organizations. AI-based cybersecurity solutions are crucial for securing IoT devices and networks, detecting and mitigating potential threats in real-time, and ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data transmitted across interconnected devices.

Ask for a Discount @

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The war between Russia and Ukraine have sent ripples throughout the cybersecurity realm, reshaping strategies for both nation-states and private sector firms. Rather than being standalone weapons, cyber operations are now seen as tools for coercion and deception in modern warfare. Russia's historical cyber activities have leaned towards long-term competition, blending political warfare, espionage, and disruptive campaigns to sway political outcomes. Cybersecurity companies are adopting diverse strategies tailored to their specialties. Security Operations Center (SOC) teams are on high alert, gathering actionable intelligence on Russian activities and responding swiftly to increased alerts. The focus is on fortifying defensive measures to thwart potential breaches before they occur.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

During an economic slowdown, the AI in cybersecurity market may face challenges, but it generally maintains growth. This is driven by the growing complexity of cyber threats and the increasing need for advanced security solutions. Factors like heightened mobile device usage, remote work arrangements, and greater awareness of cybersecurity contribute to its resilience. Despite economic uncertainties, the AI in cybersecurity sector continues to expand, albeit possibly at a slower pace.

Key Regional Development

North America dominated the market with a holding revenue share of more than 32%, driven by the increasing number of network-connected devices, IoT, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Industries such as automotive, healthcare, government, energy, and mining have been actively expanding their 5G networks, which has also opened potential vulnerabilities for cyber-attacks.

North America leads in the adoption of NLP, ML, and neural networks to bolster security measures and identify abnormal user behaviors and patterns. Throughout the forecast period, the global market for artificial intelligence in cybersecurity is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region. Emerging economies in the region are primarily focused on integrating new technologies.

Key Takeaways



Escalating cyber threats are driving exponential growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market.

Machine learning technology dominates the market, offering enhanced threat detection and response mechanisms. The North American region leads in market share due to technological advancements and the increasing adoption of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Recent Developments

In August 2022: reports surfaced that Thoma Bravo was considering acquiring Darktrace. Microsoft announced the official launch of Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting in August 2022, a proactive threat-hunting tool.

Buy the Latest Version of this Report @

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Introduction

Trend Analysis

Software

Service Hardware



Introduction

Trend Analysis

On-premises Cloud



Introduction

Trend Analysis

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security Cloud Security



Introduction

Trend analysis

Context-Aware Computing

Machine Learning Natural Language Processing



Introduction

Trend analysis

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Antivirus

Fraud Detection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

Threat Intelligence Others



Introduction

Trend analysis

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Enterprise

Oil & Gas

Education Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.