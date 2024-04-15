Molded Pulp Packaging Market To Surpass USD 9802.84 Million By 2031 Driven By Sustainability Concerns And E-Commerce Boom

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The molded pulp packaging market is experiencing a surge, fueled by growing environmental consciousness and the booming e-commerce sector. Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic packaging, and molded pulp offers a compelling eco-friendly solution.

Market Sizing:

The Molded Pulp Packaging Market as per the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 5496.47 million in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 9802.84 million by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5 % throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Scope

Rising concerns about the environment are fueling the molded pulp packaging market, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional methods. This industry revolves around products made from recycled paper or cardboard, mixed with water and molded into various shapes. These eco-friendly packages effectively protect fragile products like electronics and healthcare items, while remaining fully recyclable. The non-wood pulp segment is particularly promising, as it doesn't contribute to deforestation and offers affordability due to readily available sources. This combination of environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness is propelling the molded pulp packaging market towards significant growth and widespread adoption.

Get a Free Sample Report o f Molded Pulp Packaging Market @

Major Key Players Included are:



Genpak LLC

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Sabert Corporation

Fabri-Kal

Eco-Products Inc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Hentry Molded Products Inc

Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited CKF Inc

Market Analysis

Eco-consciousness fuels the molded pulp market's growth hence, this sustainable packaging, made from recycled materials, is gaining popularity. However, further research is needed to improve its ability to protect electronics and food during transport. Government regulations promoting sustainability and the inherent advantages of molded pulp for fragile items like electronics are further driving market expansion. Additionally, molded pulp's affordability compared to traditional materials adds to its appeal. The Asia Pacific region, with its large consumer base and readily available raw materials, is expected to see significant growth, particularly in India and China due to their booming electronics industries.

Segment Analysis

The molded pulp market is segmented by source (wood pulp dominates currently, but non-wood is gaining traction for its eco-friendliness and affordability), molded type (thick wall for heavy-duty items, transfer for versatility, thermoformed for showcasing products, and processed for basic needs), product (trays lead due to food packaging use, followed with end caps, bowls, clamshells, and plates), and application (food packaging holds supreme position, followed by food service, electronics due to protection needs, healthcare for sterile packaging, industrial for part protection, and other diverse uses).

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation included are:

By Source



Wood Pulp Non-Wood Pulp

By Molded type



Thick Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed Processed

By Product



Trays

End Caps

Bowls & Cups

Clamshells

Plates Others

By Application



Food packaging

Food Service

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Others

Enquiry about the Report @

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing war has disrupted the molded pulp market's growth, global supply chains are disrupted, making it harder and more expensive to obtain raw materials. This is particularly concerning as sanctions may limit wood pulp exports from Russia, a major supplier. The combined effect of limited access and rising costs could hinder the market's momentum.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

A potential economic slowdown casts a long shadow over the molded pulp packaging market. With consumers spending on packaged goods is likely to decline, directly impacting the demand for molded pulp solutions. Economy Downfall can also discourage companies from investing in research and development for innovative molded pulp applications. This lack of investment could hinder the market's ability to evolve and meet the ever-changing needs of various industries, potentially slowing down its overall growth trajectory.

Grab Attractive Discount@

Key Regional Developments

Asia Pacific holds dominant position in molded pulp packaging, holding over 40% of the market share in 2023. This dominance comes from a massive and growing population with rising disposable income fuels demand for packaged goods, particularly with sustainable solutions. Additionally, the region boasts a thriving food and beverage industry, especially in China and India, creating a significant need for molded pulp packaging for food items. Furthermore, growing environmental regulations and consumer awareness regarding sustainability are pushing the adoption of eco-friendly options like molded pulp. While North America takes the runner-up spot, its dominance is driven by a different force – a strong presence of food service companies like fast-food chains and catering services. These businesses require a constant supply of disposable and sustainable packaging solutions, perfectly addressed by molded pulp trays, bowls, and cups. The growing trend of on-the-go food consumption in the region further fuels the demand for convenient and eco-friendly packaging offered by molded pulp.

Key Takeaways for Molded Pulp Packaging Market Study



The molded pulp packaging market is flourishing due to a confluence of factors: rising sustainability concerns, growing e-commerce activity, and regulatory mandates promoting eco-friendly practices.

Innovation in molded pulp packaging to enhance its functionality and cater to diverse applications is crucial for sustained market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain at the forefront of the molded pulp packaging market owing to its large consumer base, thriving food & beverage industry, and growing environmental awareness.

Recent Developments in Molded Pulp Packaging



In June 2023 ANTAIRA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC . announced a shift to complete molded pulp packaging for their network devices across North America, reflecting the industry's growing commitment to sustainable solutions. In March 2023 Eco-Products, Inc.'s Vanguard clamshell became the first molded fiber product certified as PFAS-free by the Compost Manufacturing Alliance, a significant development for compostable packaging options.

Buy Single User PDF of Molded Pulp Packaging Market Report @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2 Impact of Covid-19

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material

8.1 Wood Pulp

8.2 Non-Wood Pulp

9 Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation, By Molded Type

9.1 Thick Wall

9.2 Transfer

9.3 Thermoformed

9.4 Processed

10 Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product

10.1 Trays

10.2 End Caps

10.3 Bowls & Cups

10.4 Clamshells

10.5 Plates

10.6 Others

11 Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

11.1 Food packaging

11.2 Food Service

11.3 Electronics

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Industrial

11.6 Others

12 Regional Analysis

13 Company Profile

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Bench-marking

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Recent Developments

15 USE Cases and Best Practices

16 Conclusion

Read More Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.