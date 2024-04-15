Digital Risk Management Market Set To Surpass USD 32.41 Bn By 2031 With 16.46% CAGR, Due To Rising Awareness Of Brand And Reputation Risks

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Risk Management Market Size was valued at USD 9.58 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.41 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.46% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Report Scope

Digital risk management is essential for predicting and mitigating threats associated with digital assets. It involves implementing proactive measures to counteract vulnerabilities introduced by new technologies. The primary objective is to maintain a sustainable approach to prevent digital risks from impeding enterprise growth. By identifying potential risks and implementing preemptive solutions, organizations can safeguard against cybercrime and data breaches. Cloud-based solutions are increasingly adopted, such as those offered by IBM Corporation, to enhance risk management across enterprise ecosystems.

Market Analysis

Advancements in technologies like AI and ML have revolutionized fraud detection, particularly in e-commerce transactions. AI-driven risk management systems enable faster decision-making, lower credit risks, and tailored financial services. The scalability and efficiency of AI streamline risk assessment, cybersecurity, and decision-making processes, fostering significant growth opportunities in the Digital Risk Management Market.

Major The Key Players of Digital Risk Management Market

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Broadcom, NAVEX Global Inc., Logic Manager Inc., Metric Stream, Rapid7, Microsoft

Segmentation Analysis

The cloud segment dominates deployment due to its rapid adoption by IT organizations like Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Google. Cloud computing offers cost-effectiveness, agility, security, and scalability, driving its market dominance. Large-scale enterprises prioritize digital risk management investments to optimize efficiency and mitigate emerging threats through advanced technologies like big data and IoT.

Growth Factors

Rapid Digital Transformation

Accelerated digital transformation initiatives across industries, fueled by the adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and big data analytics, create a complex digital landscape prone to cyber threats. Organizations undergo digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and innovation, thereby amplifying the need for advanced risk management solutions to safeguard digital assets and operations.

Increasing Cyber Threat Landscape

The evolving threat landscape characterized by sophisticated cyber-attacks, ransomware, and insider threats necessitates proactive risk management measures. Organizations face growing cybersecurity challenges, including data breaches, financial fraud, and reputation damage, driving investments in digital risk management solutions to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats effectively.

Emergence of AI-Powered Solutions

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in digital risk management solutions enhances threat detection, predictive analytics, and incident response capabilities. AI-driven risk management platforms analyze vast datasets, identify anomalies, and automate threat remediation processes, enabling proactive risk mitigation and faster incident response times.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Software Services

By Deployment



Cloud On-premise

By Organization Size



Large Enterprise Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

IT

Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has triggered a surge in cyber-attacks and supply chain disruptions, presenting formidable challenges for organizations striving to safeguard their digital assets. As cyber warfare intensifies, businesses face heightened risks to their data security and operational continuity. Moreover, the disruptions in the supply chain for digital risk management solutions exacerbate the situation, demanding a proactive approach to fortify defenses against cyber threats and mitigate the impacts of supply chain disruptions. In this volatile landscape, organizations must prioritize resilience and readiness to effectively navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape and ensure the integrity of their digital infrastructure.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

The ongoing recession heightens concerns about cyber risk, driving demand for cyber risk management solutions. However, financial constraints may lead to reduced investment in digital risk management initiatives, impacting the adoption of new technologies. For instance, businesses may hesitate to adopt AI, ML, and blockchain solutions to enhance their digital risk management posture.

Key Regional Development

North America dominates the Digital Risk Management Market, driven by technological advancements and rapid digitalization. The region's adoption of big data, AI, and ML underscores the critical need for enhanced data security measures.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market, fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud services and the burgeoning e-commerce industry, particularly in countries like India and China.

Key Takeaways



The Digital Risk Management Market is propelled by the imperative need for cybersecurity in an increasingly digitized world.

Advancements in AI and ML are revolutionizing fraud detection and risk assessment, creating significant growth opportunities. Cloud computing adoption and technological innovations drive market expansion, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific.

Recent Developments

In May 2023: IBM announced its acquisition of Randori, enhancing its digital risk management portfolio. Similarly, Varonis acquired Code42

In June 2023: bolstering its incident response capabilities. These strategic moves underscore the industry's commitment to strengthening digital risk management solutions.

