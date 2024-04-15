Spirometer Market Is Steadily Progressing, With A 10.17% CAGR Driving It Towards US$ 2.39 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS Insider, the Spirometer Market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2023 and will be reaching USD 2.39 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.17%.

The spirometer market plays an important role in diagnosing and managing respiratory illnesses, offering a non-invasive and cost-effective method for assessing lung function. As the global population ages and the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) rises, the demand for spirometers is projected to witness a significant upsurge. This translates to a lucrative market filled with opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike.

Market Scope:

The spirometer market surrounds a diverse range of devices, from traditional tabletop models to portable handheld and even smartphone-integrated spirometers. These instruments measure various lung function parameters such as Forced Vital Capacity (FVC), Forced Expiratory Volume in one second (FEV1), and FEV1/FVC ratio, providing valuable insights into lung health. The market provides to hospitals, clinics, and increasingly, the home healthcare segment, empowering patients to actively participate in their respiratory disease management.

Schiller

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical

SDI Diagnostics

NSpire Health

Fukuda Sangyo

Sibelmed

Vitalograph

Geratherm Respiratory

Koninklijke Philips Welch Allyn.

Market Analysis:

The spirometer market presents an excess of opportunities driven by several key factors. The rising burden of respiratory diseases creates a strong demand for efficient diagnostic tools like spirometers. The growing geriatric population, more susceptible to respiratory ailments, further fuels market expansion. The technological advancements like tele spirometry, which allows remote lung function monitoring, are enhancing patient convenience and accessibility. Additionally, the increasing focus on early disease detection and preventive healthcare paves the way for wider spirometer adoption.

Spirometer Market Segmentation:

By Product



Devices

Software Consumables & Accessories

By Technology



Volume Measurement

Flow Measurement Peak Flow Measurement

By Application



Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis Others

By End use



Hospitals and Clinics Home Healthcare

The spirometer market can be segmented by type (handheld, tabletop), technology (volume measurement, flow measurement), application (COPD, asthma, others), end-user (hospitals & clinics, home healthcare), and region. Handheld spirometers, favoured for their portability and ease of use, are expected to witness significant growth. Technological advancements are blurring the lines between segments, with integrated flow-volume measurement becoming increasingly popular. Home healthcare is an expanding segment driven by the growing demand for remote patient monitoring and self-management of chronic respiratory diseases.

· What the major market dynamics studied by SNS Insider which are impacting the growth?

The spirometer market is seeing a strong comeback due to several converging factors. One major driver is the high and growing number of people with chronic respiratory illnesses like COPD and asthma. Just consider COPD – it affects 262 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. This number is only expected to climb as the population ages, with those over 65 being more vulnerable. Additionally, there's a growing focus on catching these diseases early and monitoring patients remotely.

Regional Analysis:

The global spirometer market is a landscape dominated by North America, which held a huge 41.8 % share in 2023 according to SNS Insider. This dominance can be attributed to the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma, coupled with a strong healthcare infrastructure that readily adopts advanced spirometry technology. Europe follows closely behind, driven by similar factors and a growing geriatric population susceptible to respiratory issues. However, the Asia-Pacific region is assured for the fastest growth due to rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness of respiratory illnesses, and government initiatives promoting primary care activities for early detection and management. This region's growth is further supported by the fast-developing markets of China and India.

Impact of Recession and Russia-Ukraine War:

While a global recession could potentially lead to budget cuts in healthcare spending, the long-term impact on the spirometer market is expected to be mitigated by the essential nature of lung function testing in managing chronic respiratory diseases. The Russia-Ukraine war may disrupt supply chains and lead to component shortages, impacting production costs and potentially causing short-term market fluctuations. However, the long-term growth path remains positive.

Recent Developments:

Key players in the spirometer market are constantly innovating to develop more user-friendly, accurate, and portable devices. For instance, NDD Medical launched its Easy One Pro spirometer, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for data transmission to smartphones. Similarly, Philips introduced the SpiroSonic spirometer, known for its ease of use and child-friendly design. These advancements are encouraging wider adoption and market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The spirometer market presents a strong and promising landscape driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. By catering to the diverse needs of different healthcare settings and leveraging technological innovations, the spirometer market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, playing a crucial role in ensuring better respiratory health outcomes for a wider population.

