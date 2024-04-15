Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market To Reach USD 5.10 Billion By 2031, Growing By Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Electronics

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report estimates the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size was USD 1.67 Billion in 2023, and projected to reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.97% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Report Scope

SOI technology offers significant advantages over traditional bulk silicon substrates. By placing a thin layer of silicon on an insulating layer, SOI reduces parasitic capacitance, leading to faster transistors and lower power consumption. This efficiency is important for applications in computing, telecommunications, and consumer electronics, SOI technology enables the integration of more functions on a single chip. This allows for the development of smaller, more powerful devices, catering to the growing demand in smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices.

The automotive and industrial sectors require dependable, high-performance electronics, especially for electric vehicles and smart manufacturing. SOI's ability to function in harsh environments makes it an attractive option, further helping the growth of the market. The convergence of SOI with 5G, IoT, and AI presents exciting opportunities. SOI's exceptional performance characteristics align perfectly with the high-speed, low-power demands of these technologies, fostering innovation and market expansion. FD-SOI is growing due to its superior energy efficiency at lower power levels, particularly relevant for mobile devices and automotive electronics.

Download Free Sample Report of Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market @

Top Companies Featured in Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Report:



TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR

GLOBAL WAFERS

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

MURATA MANUFACTURING

NXP Semiconductor

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL

Shanghai Simgui Technology

Soitec

STMicroelectronics SUMCO CORPORATION

Market Analysis

The consistently growing use of FD-SOI in digital electronics unlocks possibilities for various IoT devices and applications. FD-SOI offers ultra-low power consumption, minimal current leakage, compact packaging, and cost-effectiveness for IoT devices. FD-SOI adoption in automotive and network infrastructure applications is expected to drive market growth further. Machine Learning offers significant potential for SOI. ML techniques can streamline design space exploration for power devices, ultimately reducing time-to-market. ML models can predict breakdown voltage in SOI wafers, significantly reducing inference time.

SOI wafers come with limitations including reduced breakdown voltage, floating body effects, and self-heating. These factors restrict the maximum operational voltage and introduce complexities in device design. Establishing processes for next-generation SOI technology presents a hurdle due to the intricate nature of semiconductor manufacturing. Minimizing systematic errors in such processes remains a challenge. SOI circuit design necessitates various techniques due to the underlying device physics and processes. A thorough understanding of these aspects is important for designers to avoid fabrication and metrology issues.

Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY PRODUCT



RF FEM Products

Power Products

Image Sensing

MEMS Devices Optical Communication

BY TECHNOLOGY



Smart Cut

Layer Transfer SOI

SiMOX

Bonding SOI ELTRAN

BY WAFER SIZE



200 MM 300 MM

On the Basis of wafer size, the 300 mm segment dominated the market due to its compatibility with advanced chip fabrication processes and its ability to accommodate a higher density of integrated circuits.

BY WAFER TYPE



RF-SOI

PD-SOI

Emerging-SOI

FD-SOI Power-SOI

In terms of wafer type, the FD-SOI segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR within the forecast period. Its superior energy efficiency and performance at lower power levels make it ideal for battery-powered devices and power-sensitive applications.

BY APPLICATION



Consumer Electronics

Datacom & Telecom

Photonics

Automotive

Industrial Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and electric vehicles, held the leading market share in 2023. The growing demand for these devices, with the advantages of SOI in reducing power consumption, is driving segment growth.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The conflict has disrupted global supply chains for critical raw materials and chip fabrication equipment. This can potentially hinder SOI wafer production and increase price fluctuations. The war's impact on energy costs can also indirectly affect SOI manufacturing processes.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

A potential global economic slowdown could dampen consumer spending on electronics, impacting the demand for SOI-based devices. reduced investments in infrastructure projects could affect the adoption of SOI in industrial applications.

Key Regional Developments

In 2023 , North America region holds the significant share of SOI market due to a well-established semiconductor industry, significant government funding for R&D in microelectronics, and the presence of leading SOI technology developers and device manufacturers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to, the presence of major consumer electronics manufacturers and a rapidly growing domestic market for these devices. Government initiatives promoting indigenous semiconductor production and adoption of advanced technologies like SOI. Increasing investments in infrastructure development and industrial automation will fuel demand for SOI in industrial applications. Growing research activities and collaborations in the field of SOI technology, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Takeaways for the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market:



The increasing focus on energy conservation and battery life in electronic devices will continue to drive the adoption of SOI technology.

The integration of SOI with 5G, IoT, and AI presents significant growth opportunities due to its ability to meet the high-performance, low-power requirements of these advancements. The Asia Pacific region is growing with the fastest growth due to its Increasing consumer electronics market, government support for SOI adoption, and increasing investments in infrastructure and industrial automation.

Recent Developments:



April 2022: Leading industry players established a collaborative effort to define the roadmap for next-generation FD-SOI technology. This signifies a commitment to continuous innovation and development in the SOI market.

December 2022: STMicroelectronics and Soitec announced a collaboration to explore the use of Soitec's SiC substrates for ST's upcoming 200mm substrate production. This collaboration leverages expertise from both companies to advance SiC technology, which can potentially complement SOI applications in certain segments. October 2022: Shin-Etsu Chemical introduced a novel low VOC silicone film emulsion. This development addresses environmental concerns associated with traditional silicone film-forming emulsions, potentially making SOI manufacturing more sustainable.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation, By Product

9. Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation, By Wafer Type

10. Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation, By Wafer Size

11. Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation, By Technology

12. Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Segmentation, By Application

13. Regional Analysis

15. Company Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. USE Cases and Best Practices

18. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)