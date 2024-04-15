Compound Semiconductor Market To Reach USD 80.67 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Demand For Power Electronics

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Compound Semiconductor Market , estimating it to reach a staggering USD 80.67 billion by 2031. This growth signifies a remarkable CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031, According to the SNS Insider report.

Market report Scope

Compound semiconductors, crafted from a unique blend of elements, are manufactured using sophisticated techniques such as chemical vapor deposition. These materials boast superior properties compared to traditional silicon, Exceptional temperature, and heat resistance, enhanced operational frequency, High magnetic sensitivity, the declining production costs of compound semiconductors are propelling their integration into various electronic and mobile devices. Compound semiconductors emit and detect light, making them ideal for applications such as general lighting (LEDs) and fiber optic lasers and receivers. The decreasing costs associated with LED manufacturing have grown with their widespread adoption in lamps and fixtures across various sectors.

The mega-cities are actively investing in infrastructure development because of the growing populations. Governments are also promoting energy-efficient lighting solutions to incentivize reduced electricity consumption. Within the power electronics domain, SiC devices reign supreme. Compared to their silicon counterparts, SiC devices boast a tenfold higher breakdown electric field strength and threefold superior thermal conductivity. These attributes translate to simplified device design, reduced costs, enhanced reliability, and suitability for high-voltage applications such as solar inverters, power supplies, and wind turbines. The increasing demand for power electronics, Important for efficient power control and conversion, is a significant driver for the SiC power device market. Its applications span various industries, including aerospace, medical, and defense.

Download Free Sample Report of Compound Semiconductor Market @

Top Companies Featured in Compound Semiconductor Market Report:



Nichia Corporation

Samsung Electronics

NXP Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Taiwan Semiconductor

QORVO

CREE

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Stmicroelectronics Texas Instruments Incorporated

Market Analysis:

Several key factors are helps to drive the Compound Semiconductor Marke, The growing demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers in LED technology. Emerging trends favoring compound semiconductor wafers within the automotive industry. High overall expenditure across the entire compound semiconductor supply chain, encompassing upstream and downstream processes. This stems from the complexity, novelty, and advanced technologies involved, necessitating expensive state-of-the-art equipment. a lack of familiarity and expertise in these processes among industry players further hinders growth. The inherently higher cost of compound semiconductors compared to silicon. While silicon is readily extracted from naturally occurring silica, compound semiconductors necessitate high-temperature synthesis, making them more expensive. Fabrication costs are also driven by a limited number of foundries and fabs, and the lack of advanced technology for final phases like assembly, testing, and packaging.

Compound Semiconductor Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY TYPE



GaN

Gallium Arsenide (GAAS)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Indium phosphide (INP)

Silicon germanium (SIGE)

Gallium phosphide (GAP) Others

BY PRODUCT



LED

RF Devices

Optoelectronics Power Electronics

On the product basis, the Power Electronics segment held the dominant market share due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries, coupled with the superior performance of SiC devices.

BY APPLICATION



General Lighting

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Power Supply

Commercial

Consumer Devices

Telecommunication

Automotive

Datacom

Consumer Display Others

The Telecommunication segment secured the highest market share in 2023. The growing demand for 5G infrastructure necessitates GaN technology for efficient base station operation due to its superior performance compared to traditional LDMOS solutions.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

The Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict has disrupted the flow of critical raw materials and components, impacted production and potentially led to shortages. The war has caused a surge in energy prices, impacting the operational costs of compound semiconductor manufacturers. The war has triggered a reassessment of global supply chains, potentially leading to regionalization efforts and impacting the sourcing of materials and components.

The Impact of economic slowdown:

A weakened global economy can lead to decreased demand for consumer electronics and other applications that utilize compound semiconductors. Economic uncertainty might discourage businesses from investing in new technologies and infrastructure, potentially slowing down the adoption of compound semiconductors.

Key Regional Developments

In 2023, Asia Pacific commanded the largest portion of the Compound Semiconductor Market share due to several factors, The presence of major compound semiconductor manufacturers in the region. A booming consumer electronics market, particularly in China and India. Government initiatives promoting energy efficiency and technological advancements. Increasing adoption of compound semiconductors in automotive applications. Large-scale infrastructure development projects across Asia Pacific create opportunities for compound semiconductors in areas like smart grids and transportation. The rising adoption of electric vehicles and advancements in driver-assistance systems propel the demand for compound semiconductors in the automotive industry.

North America is poised for significant growth in the Compound Semiconductor Market, fueled by, The emphasis on advanced weaponry and defense systems translates to a strong demand for compound semiconductors in military and aerospace applications, The growing focus on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power creates opportunities for SiC devices in power conversion systems. Existing infrastructure provides a strong foundation for the adoption of compound semiconductors in areas like telecommunications and power grids.

Key Takeaways for the Compound Semiconductor Market



The Compound Semiconductor Market is projected to reach USD 80.67 billion by 2031, driven by the increasing demand for power electronics and advancements in GaN technology.

Compound semiconductors offer significant advantages over traditional silicon, including superior thermal conductivity, higher operational frequency, and suitability for high-voltage applications. Asia Pacific is the region Dominates market due to its manufacturing base and booming consumer electronics market, while North America is expected to witness significant growth due to its focus on innovation and strong military spending.

Recent Developments:



August 2022: GaN Systems introduced a new 140W AC/DC charger reference design utilizing GaN technology. This development signifies advancements in GaN-based fast chargers for consumer electronics, promoting faster design cycles and more efficient devices. May 2022: ams OSRAM AG launched a new series of LEDs specifically designed for horticulture illumination. This development highlights the expanding applications of compound semiconductors beyond traditional electronics and into specialized areas like agriculture.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Compound Semiconductor Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Compound Semiconductor Market Segmentation, By Product

10. Compound Semiconductor Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)