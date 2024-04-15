Smartphone Sensors Market To Surpass USD 312.08 Billion By 2031, Driven By Integration Of Advanced Features And Rising Iot Adoption

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS Insider report the Smartphone Sensors Market size, valued at USD 83.59 billion in 2023, is projected to reach a USD 312.08 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the relentless integration of advanced sensors in smartphones and the growing demand for functionalities such as facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and superior camera capabilities.

Market Report Scope:

Sensors are fundamental components in smartphones, acting as electronic eyes and ears. They gather data on various parameters such as pressure, temperature, and fingerprints, feeding this information to applications. From capturing stunning photographs to enabling smooth gaming experiences, sensors play a important role in smartphone functionalities. Today's smartphone sensors are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Technologies such as 3D sensing, LiDAR, and AR are constantly being incorporated into these devices. These advancements translate to superior performance, with sensors offering automatic environmental data collection with exceptional accuracy. This market expansion is further Driven by the growing Internet of Things (IoT) landscape. Smartphones are increasingly acting as central hubs for managing and controlling interconnected devices within an IoT ecosystem. To facilitate seamless communication with smart thermostats, security systems, and wearables, smartphones are being equipped with a wider array of sensors, including proximity and environmental sensors.

Market Analysis

The global smartphone market is driven by continuous innovation in design, features, and technology. As smartphone shipments reach new highs, the demand for smartphone sensors is expected to grow. This surge is further driven by the increasing global population and its increasing affinity for technologically advanced devices. The market also faces certain challenges. Recent smartphone innovations might not be enticing enough for existing users to upgrade, leading to demand stagnation. The premium pricing of smartphones due to advanced sensor integration can be a deterrent for some consumers.

The growing of 5G technology holds immense potential for the smartphone sensors market, opening doors for novel IoT applications. the development of flexible and foldable displays presents exciting growth prospects. By focusing on cost reduction, incorporating innovative features, and achieving product differentiation, smartphone manufacturers can unlock the full potential of this technology, drive the market forward.

Smartphone Sensors Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Magnetometer

Biometric Sensors

Gyroscope

Image Sensors

Accelerometer GPS Ambient Light Sensor

By Application



High-end

Mid-range Low-end

The High-end smartphone segment is anticipated to retain its dominant market share throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the premium features embedded in these devices, necessitating advanced sensor technology for functionalities such as high-resolution photography, facial recognition, and sophisticated gaming experiences.

By Smartphone type



Standard Smartphones

Smartwatches

Rugged Smartphones Other Wearables

Standard smartphones currently hold the leading market share by volume. This dominance is primarily driven by their affordability and widespread appeal to a broader range of consumers. with the increasing integration of advanced sensors even in mid-range devices, the market dynamics are expected to shift over time.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War:

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has cast a shadow over the global smartphone sensors market. The war has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages of critical components and raw materials. This, coupled with growing fuel prices and transportation costs, has put immense pressure on smartphone sensor manufacturers. The war has Reduced consumer spending in certain regions, impacting overall smartphone sales and indirectly affecting the demand for smartphone sensors.

Impact of Economic Slowdown:

The global economy is experiencing a slowdown, with fears of a recession. This economic downturn can potentially lead to a decline in consumer spending on discretionary items such as smartphones. As a result, the demand for smartphone sensors might witness a temporary setback. The long-term growth prospects of the market remain promising, driven by the inherent utility and convenience offered by sensor-equipped smartphones.

Regional Analysis:

North America region dominated the Smartphone Sensors Market in 2023 due to, the presence of major smartphone manufacturers and technology giants like Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm fosters innovation and drives demand for high-end sensors. High disposable income levels translate to a strong consumer base willing to spend on premium smartphones with advanced features such as facial recognition and superior cameras. A well-developed infrastructure for mobile network connectivity ensures smooth functioning of sensor-driven applications. North America is at the dominating region for adopting Advanced technologies such as 5G, which necessitates advanced sensors for optimal performance.

Asia Pacific Region is projected to experience the fastest growth rate because of a growing smartphone market Driven by a large and technology friendly population is a key driver. Rapid urbanization creates a demand for smart cities and connected devices, growing the adoption of sensor-equipped smartphones for managing these ecosystems. Government initiatives promoting digitalization and technological advancements further propel market growth. Chinese and Indian manufacturers are known for offering feature-rich smartphones at competitive prices, leading to wider sensor adoption.

Key Takeaways for Smartphone Sensors Market



Consumer preference for smartphones with features such as facial recognition, high-resolution photography, and augmented reality will continue to drive the demand for sophisticated sensors.

The integration of smartphones as central hubs on the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape necessitates a wider range of sensors for seamless communication with smart devices. The Asia Pacific region, with its large population base and growing disposable income, presents significant growth opportunities for smartphone sensor manufacturers.

Recent Developments



December 2022: Intel unveiled its latest AI-powered smartphone sensor. This innovation promises 1,000 times faster data processing compared to traditional processors, with lower power consumption. This technology has applications beyond smartphones, extending to industrial equipment, cybersecurity, and smart homes.

November 2022: Oppo announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to integrate ray tracing graphics and Google Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS) on its smartphones. This collaboration aims to improve energy efficiency and latency of AI processing on mobile devices, paving the way for more powerful and immersive smartphone experiences. June 2022: Researchers at China's Tsinghua University developed a smartphone sensor that consumes significantly less power than traditional AI chips. This breakthrough offers faster decision-making capabilities and opens doors for creating more energy-efficient AI-powered devices.

