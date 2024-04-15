Sand Blasting Machine Market To Reach USD 776.1 Million By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The sand blasting machine market size was valued at USD 508.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 776.1 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Sand blasting machines are extensively utilized across diverse industrial sectors, encompassing automotive, aerospace, construction, manufacturing, and shipbuilding. In the automotive industry, these machines are pivotal in removing rust, paint, and other impurities from vehicle surfaces, facilitating their preparation for painting or coating. Likewise, sand blasting is employed in the aerospace sector to cleanse and ready aircraft components for maintenance, repair, or overhaul. The versatility of sand blasting machines renders them indispensable tools for surface preparation and finishing across various industrial applications.

The construction and infrastructure sectors present substantial opportunities for the sand blasting machines market, as they necessitate surface preparation solutions for various applications such as cleaning, restoration, and maintenance of buildings, bridges, pipelines, and other structures. Sand blasting machines play a crucial role in removing graffiti, corrosion, and weathering from concrete, metal, and masonry surfaces, preparing them for repairs, repainting, or applying protective coatings. The growing investment in infrastructure projects, urban development initiatives, and renovation activities worldwide is driving the demand for sand blasting machines to meet the surface preparation requirements of these projects.

Segmentation Overview:

The sand blasting machine market has been segmented into product, operation, blasting type, end-use, and region.

Automatic sand blasting machines will account for a leading share in the coming years.

The operation segment for the sand blasting machines market is further divided into the automatic, semi-automatic, and manual modes of operation. The automatic operating sand blasting machines segment is projected to have a major market share.

The dry blasting segment will register a high CAGR in the forecast period.

The sand blasting machines market comprises two major blasting types: dry sand blasting and wet sandblasting. The dry sand blasting segment is dominant over wet and is anticipated to remain dominant in the forecast years.

Sand Blasting Machine Market Report Highlights:

The sand blasting machine market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

The sand blasting industry faces competition from alternative surface preparation methods that offer advantages such as reduced environmental impact, improved safety, and greater flexibility.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the sand blasting machine industry owing to the rise in industrialization, infrastructure development, and growing investments in the machinery industry.

Some prominent players in the sand blasting machine market report include Clemco Industries Corp., Norton Sandblasting Equipment, Graco Inc., Airblast B.V., Sinto Group, Surface Blasting Systems, LLC, Guyson Corporation, Fratelli Pezza, Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd., and Beijing Coowor Network Technology Co., Ltd.

