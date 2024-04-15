Admiral claims French marine getting ready for war

(MENAFN) In a significant strategic shift, France's naval forces are transitioning their operational focus from traditional missions, such as intercepting drug traffickers and poachers, to intensive training for conventional warfare scenarios, according to Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard. Speaking exclusively to the European Union edition of Politico, Mallard, who commands France's sole carrier battle group centered around the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle, outlined the rationale behind this pivot in naval posture.



Citing a perceived escalation in global threats and the evolving security landscape, Mallard emphasized the imperative for French sailors to adapt to a new paradigm characterized by heightened risks and challenges. "We're moving from a world where we were pretty free to do as we pleased to one where we feel threatened on a more regular basis," Mallard remarked, underscoring the need for readiness in confronting potential adversaries in high-intensity warfare scenarios.



The admiral highlighted the shifting nature of naval combat, stressing the increasing likelihood of confrontations with hostile forces intent on causing harm to French interests. Rather than focusing solely on countering illicit activities like trafficking and piracy, French naval personnel are now honing their skills in engagements against determined adversaries seeking to inflict harm on a larger scale.



Mallard pointed to recent developments, including the presence of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea and the interdiction efforts of groups like the Houthis in the Red Sea targeting vessels linked to Western powers, as indicative of the evolving maritime security environment.



In response to these challenges, Western navies, including the French Navy, are compelled to adopt a more proactive and assertive stance in safeguarding maritime interests.



To enhance preparedness and tactical proficiency, Mallard revealed plans for joint exercises with the Italian Navy based on the 'Polaris' program, a combat simulation introduced in 2021.



Designed to simulate realistic naval battles, the Polaris program aims to foster strategic thinking and readiness for combat scenarios, equipping French sailors with the necessary skills to navigate complex and dynamic maritime environments.



While Mallard refrained from specifying the identity of potential adversaries, he underscored that the focus of French naval preparations is not directed towards the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). As France readies itself for the challenges ahead, Mallard's insights shed light on the evolving dynamics of naval warfare and the imperative for continuous adaptation in the face of emerging threats on the high seas.

