MP Govt Met All Targets Assigned By PM Modi: CM Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, on Monday claimed that the state government had completed the targets assigned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government in the last 10 years.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal, CM Yadav said the MP government led by his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan had implemented all schemes introduced by the Centre and the state had also contributed to them.

“In the last 10 years, whatever works were assigned by the Centre for the development of Madhya Pradesh, most of them have been completed. Most of them were completed by ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I, too, have tried my best to keep the process continuing,” CM Yadav added.

He further said that for the next five years, his government would focus on development of districts which lack basic infrastructure, and on increasing tourism in the state.

“After the successful Cheetah project in Kuno, the world is looking towards Madhya Pradesh for wildlife tourism. Religious tourism has also seen growth in the last few years, especially after Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor was developed, but a lot more needs to be done and several projects are in the pipeline,” he added.

Talking about the BJP's election manifesto released in the presence of PM Modi in Delhi on Sunday, CM Yadav said the state party unit had invited suggestions from the people for it and had received nearly 26,000 ideas from Madhya Pradesh alone.

State BJP head, VD Sharma, was also present at the press conference.

He said,“Providing the Ayushman health card for those above 70 years of age was MP BJP's suggestion, and I thank the PM for accepting it. This would be a revolutionary step in the health care sector and a large number of people will benefit from this facility.”