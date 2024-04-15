Group of conservative lawmakers defeat effort by House Speaker to hold vote on funding FISA surveillance act

(MENAFN) In a striking display of internal party division, a coalition of conservative lawmakers within the Republican Party has thwarted House Speaker Mike Johnson's attempts to advance a vote on funding the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Once hailed for its bipartisan support, the FISA surveillance act has faced mounting criticism from the GOP's pro-Trump faction, particularly in light of its controversial use in wiretapping former President Donald Trump's campaign.



The focal point of contention lies in Section 702 of the 1978 FISA, which empowers United States intelligence agencies to monitor communications originating abroad but transmitted through American networks such as Google. This provision, subject to annual renewal by Congress, also permits the "indirect" collection of data from millions of American citizens, raising concerns about privacy and government overreach.



With a deadline looming on April 19 for the renewal of Section 702, 19 conservative Republicans derailed a procedural vote on Wednesday aimed at advancing the measure to a full floor vote later in the week. The unexpected setback, reflected in the vote tally of 193 in favor and 228 against, effectively postpones the floor vote unless Speaker Johnson can regain the support of the dissenting faction.



Prominent among the dissenting voices are staunch allies of former President Trump, including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz. However, notable Republican critics of expansive surveillance practices, such as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, diverged in their stance. While Gaetz and others opposed bringing Section 702 to the floor, Greene and Massie advocated for an open debate on the necessity of government warrants for surveillance activities.



The clash underscores deep-seated ideological divisions within the Republican Party, with implications for national security policy and the protection of civil liberties. As debates over surveillance reform continue to unfold, the role of conservative dissenters in shaping the party's stance on critical issues of privacy and constitutional rights remains a subject of intense scrutiny and debate.

