Iran-Israel Tensions Directly Impact Afghanistan: Abdullah

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Simultaneously with reactions to Iran's missile attacks on Israel, Abdullah Abdullah, the former Chief Executive Officer of the previous government, states that any action by Israel against Iran and the escalation of tensions directly affects the situation in Afghanistan.

Mr. Abdullah, on Sunday, April 14th, posted these remarks on his social media platform X, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran hosts millions of Afghan citizens.

He also stated that Iran's response to Israel is a defensive action and a reaction to the“violation of Iran's national sovereignty.”

Abdullah Abdullah continues to write on his social media platform X that“these tensions have unpredictable and unfavorable consequences for the region and global peace and security.”

However, reactions to Iran's attacks on Israel come as the Islamic Republic of Iran unexpectedly attacked targets related to the Israeli army with its missile attacks on Saturday, April 13th, according to reports from media outlets affiliated with the Islamic Republic, destroying several military targets, including the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel and the band of Israeli military aircraft in the Negev desert region.

The United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union have strongly condemned Iran's attack on Israel, with the United States and Britain emphasizing unwavering support for Israel.

