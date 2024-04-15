Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls Appoints Memac Ogilvy As Lead Creative Agency Across GCC

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Agency will partner with the innovative UAE-based brand to ideate and develop holistic creative campaigns and content across all media.



[Dubai, UAE – April 15, 2024] - Memac Ogilvy announced today that it has been selected by Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls, as its new strategic and creative agency of record in the GCC. As Majid Al Futtaim's strategic partner, Memac Ogilvy will ideate and develop creative campaigns and content across all media and manage the retail giant's social media engagements across malls in their respective markets, specifically UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

The agency will be responsible for driving improved online engagement and conversion on social media, ensuring a wholistic approach to their creative campaigns across the portfolio of 24 outlets, including City Centre malls and the flagship luxury destination, Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Memac Ogilvy was awarded the business after an extended and competitive pitch process.

Hadi Ballout, Managing Director, Advertising – UAE, Memac Ogilvy, said:“Coming out of a long-standing business relationship, the Majid Al Futtaim team is looking forward to a fresh start with a new agency, as we further build brand equity through a seamless alignment of all marketing communication collateral.

“During the pitch process, our client was particularly impressed with our strategic and creative approach to City Centre's new brand campaign, which aims to roll out later this year, as well as with the agency's impressive social media and channel management credentials.”

Ghassan Maraqa, CEO MENA, Memac Ogilvy, added:“Majid Al Futtaim is an iconic UAE brand, that in just under 30 years has become the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“We are honored to partner with their shopping malls division, as they continue to innovate and expand, and look forward to an active relationship, where our dynamic and agile approach will create campaigns to drive revenue and overall business growth.”



