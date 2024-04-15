LS Polls: ECI Cracks Down On Money Power In J & K Cash, Liquor, Drugs, Freebies Worth Rs 4 Cr Seized

In a statement, the ECI said that with General Elections 2024 underway, ECI is on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country ECI cracks down on money power: Rs.100 crore seizure each day since 1st March Rs. 4650 crores seized even before polling begins:

Higher than total seizures in 2019 polls, the ECI said that the action will continue to be strict and non-stop With General Elections 2024 underway.“ECI is on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country.“Enforcement Agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs. 4650 crores in ECI's resolute fight against money power even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday. This marks a sharp increase over Rs 3475 crores seized during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019,” the statement said.“Significantly, 45% of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics, that are under the special focus of the Commission. The seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology. Use of black money, over and above political financing and accurate disclosure thereof, may disturb the level playing field in favour of more resourceful parties or candidates in specific geographies. The seizures are a critical part of ECI's resolve to conduct the Lok Sabha elections free of inducements and electoral malpractices and to ensure a level playing field.”

The ECI states that the Commission during reviews had always emphasized that there will be multi-pronged surveillance on all modes of transport – check posts and nakas for road transport, Coast guard for coastal routes and DMs and SPs alongside agencies for air routes including checking of helicopters and non-scheduled flights.

The ECI stated that

in January and February 2024, the months preceding the official announcement, countrywide seizures totalling another Rs 7502 crores were recorded in the form of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies. This brings total seizure to over Rs 12000 crores so far with six weeks still left in the election period, the ECI said. As per ECI figures,

In J&K, cash worth Rs 1.2466890 Cr, Liquor worth Rs 0.6300640 Cr, Drugs worth Rs 2.3529220 Cr, precious metal worth 0.0025800 Cr,

freebies/other items worth Rs0.0559150 Crore.“Total seizures in J&K are worth Rs 4.2881700 Crore,” the ECI statement said.

