Tehran Airports Resumes Operations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad InternationalAirport resumed operations in Tehran, Iran, citing, the CivilAviation Organization of Iran.
It was reported that the two mentioned airports started tooperate flights today (April 15) at 06:00 local time.
It should be noted that on April 14, Iran's IslamicRevolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it fired dozens ofrockets and anti-aircraft missiles at Israel. Following this,Iran's Tehran airports temporarily stopped their operations.
