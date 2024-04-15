Azerbaijani Energy Minister Anticipated To Attend Green Hydrogen Summit In UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is scheduled toparticipate in the 2nd annual Green Hydrogen Summit in the UAE onApril 16, Azernews reports, citing Masdar company(UAE).

Minister Shahbazov will serve as a keynote speaker during theforum's commencement in Abu Dhabi. He will contribute to adistinguished panel focusing on 'National Strategies and Policiesto Accelerate the Hydrogen Economy.' Notable speakers joining himinclude Yoshida Nobuhiro, the Parliamentary Deputy Minister ofEconomy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and Frederik Wisselink, theSpecial Envoy for Energy of the Economic Affairs and Climate PolicyMinistry of the Netherlands. The panel aims to delve into topicssuch as hydrogen's role, governmental initiatives to overcomemarket obstacles and foster demand at both national andinternational levels, as well as the implications of hydrogen ondomestic energy systems.

Masdar highlighted that the Green Hydrogen Summit will assemblepolicymakers, industry leaders, investors, and representatives fromcivil society globally to engage in crucial discussions. Theseconversations will explore hydrogen's pivotal role in decarbonizingthe energy sector and the necessary steps to enable the widespreadadoption of green hydrogen, supporting an equitable transitiontowards achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Notably, the summit will feature former British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson as its primary guest.