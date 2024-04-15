74% Of Azerbaijan Has Access To Broadband Internet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 74% of existing households and business entities inAzerbaijan have access to broadband Internet, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of DigitalDevelopment and Transport.

The Ministry noted that within the framework of the "OnlineAzerbaijan" project implemented by the ministry, within the firstthree months of 2024, 251,000 households and business entities inAzerbaijan have access to broadband Internet. In total, about 2.16million households are covered by broadband internet. This is 74%of the existing household and business entities in the country.

It was also noted that according to the project, 79,000households and business subjects of Baku city were provided accessto broadband Internet during the first three months of the currentyear. In general, the possibility of connecting to the high-speedInternet with GPON technology has been created for about 0.95million households in the capital so far. This is 86.5% of theexisting household and business entities in Baku.

Within the framework of the project, a broadband network with aminimum internet speed of 25 Mbit/s will be established in thecountry based on the public-private partnership model as a resultof the joint efforts of several telecommunication operators.

At present, works are being rapidly continued to provide citiesand villages with high-speed and broadband internet based on GPON(Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology. Using thistechnology, citizens can either connect to the telephony serviceonly, or purchase "internet + telephony", "internet + television(two in one)" and "internet + telephony + television (three inone)" packages. Fees are calculated according to the servicessubscribed by subscribers.

It was emphasized that the work done on the mentioned project isplanned to be completed by the end of 2024.