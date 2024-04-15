Dnipro Strike: Missile Debris Leaves 13 Injured As Per Latest Update

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured in the City of Dnipro as a result of missile debris hitting a residential area has increased to 13.

That's according to Serhiy Lysak , chief of the regional military administration, who delivered an update via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In Dnipro, another woman who was injured due to the missile fragments hitting the ground yesterday appealed for medical assistance. Thus, the casualty toll now stands at 13. A child is among those affected," the official reported.

Lysak emphasized that another explosion was reported in the Dnipro district overnight Monday. The enemy hit an infrastructure facility. No casualties are reported. The destruction assessment is underway.

In addition, according to the official, the invaders continued their strikes targeting the Nikopol district last evening and in the early hours of Monday. Drones hit the district center and the Chervonohryhorivka community. The Myriv community was subjected to heavy artillery shelling. A household sustained severe damage but no one was hurt.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 54 combat clashes were reported in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Ukraine's Air Force hit 22 enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA