Russian Army Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 400 Times: One Killed, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 400 times, one person was killed and another was wounded.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"One woman was killed in the enemy shelling of Vasylivskyi district. One man was wounded in Russian artillery shelling of Huliaipole," he wrote.

Seven settlements came under enemy fire.

Russian troops launched an air strike on Mala Tokmachka. Another 144 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with hit 15 with MLRS.

The enemy launched 240 artillery attack on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, and Prymorske.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Zaporizhzhia, utility companies have completed about 80% of the work to eliminate the consequences of the latest massive missile attacks.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram