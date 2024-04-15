Three Civilians Injured As Russian Army Strikes 12 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops shelled 12 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring three civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy fired at Kizomys, Veletenske, Bilozerka, Poniativka, Sadove, Mykilske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Odradokamianka, Kozatske, and Kherson.

Three multi-story buildings and 15 private homes were damaged. Critical infrastructure and gas pipelines were hit. The gas leak has been stopped, there are no fires or threats.

Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 14, Russians attacked Odradokamianka of the Tiahynka community in the Kherson region with an FPV drone, injuring two people.

