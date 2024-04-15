Japan To Make Diplomatic Efforts For De-Escalation In ME

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 15 (KUNA) -- Japan will continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions after Iran's attack on the Israeli occupation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

The top government spokesman said in a press conference that the attack would further worsen the current situation in the Middle East, which is already of deep concern, and that they will make further diplomatic efforts towards de-escalating the situation, including at a high level.

According to media reports, the Israeli occupation military said that Iran fired a massive swarm of drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles towards them on Saturday. (end)

mk













MENAFN15042024000071011013ID1108093967