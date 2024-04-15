Kuwait PM Expresses Sorrow Over Oman's Floods Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq over the victims of the floods that swept the Al-Mudaybi Region in Oman. (pickup previous) ao

