Kuwait PM Expresses Sorrow Over Oman's Floods Victims


4/15/2024 3:05:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq over the victims of the floods that swept the Al-Mudaybi Region in Oman. (pickup previous)
