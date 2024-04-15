Kuwait Amir Expresses Sorrow Over Oman's Floods Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq over the victims of the floods that swept the Al-Mudaybi Region in Oman.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, expressed solace over the souls of the victims and hoped that the Omani people would overcome this natural disaster. (end)
