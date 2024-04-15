CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Election Slogan, Says 'UP's 80 Base For NDA's 400'

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the country's poor, youth, food providers and women power form the four pillars of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto, and the 80 Assembly seats of the state will propel the NDA to 400.

He said that the resolution letter is the guarantee of PM Modi, which has reiterated the party's commitment to make a developed India and decisive war against corruption.

Giving a new slogan for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in UP, he said, "80 banega adhaar, NDA 400 paar, Modi Sarkaar phir ek baar.”

The BJP held simultaneous press conferences in all 75 districts on Monday to explain the manifesto.

The Chief Minister said that the first four copies of the manifesto were presented to four social pillars of the country. These are the poor, youth, food providers and women (GYAN).

He said that the BJP is not just a political party, but has become the aspiration of 140 crore people to effectively implement the vision of India by considering it as a mission.

“Whatever ambition the country has today has become the vision of PM Modi and that is the mission for us. This country has faith in Modi's guarantee,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the commitment is to expand the scope of all the poor welfare schemes, including free ration, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Housing Scheme.

“The manifesto has the resolve of a developed and self-reliant India with the spirit of Nation First. This is the first election of the 'Amrit kaal' of independence, in which elections are being fought on the concept of self-reliant and developed India. PM Modi's guarantee regarding the country's identity, security, faith and economy has become the basis of this,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Our manifesto is the blueprint of a new India, a better India, a self-reliant India and a developed India. Along with declaring a decisive war against corruption, it also reiterates the resolve to transform India from Antyodaya to Sarvodaya and a global leader."

The Chief Minister said that the manifesto includes the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, the implementation of a National Litigation Policy, changes in commercial and civil judicial systems, One Nation One Election, PM Surya Har Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, reducing the cost of house registration. The party's resolve to create three crore Lakhpati Didis, double the limit of PM Mudra Yojana, increase in MSP and expansion of PM Matsya Yojana has been reiterated.

Along with this, implementing the mission of irrigation, cold storage and agricultural infrastructure in the country, connecting senior citizens and transgenders with Ayushman Bharat under the resolution of Healthy India, training of paramedics, strengthening health infrastructure, affordable insurance products for MSMEs are also listed.

Apart from this, the chief minister said that the manifesto also reiterates our resolve to organise Ramayana Mahotsav in the world.