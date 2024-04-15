Australia considers changes to tax system to improve green industries

(MENAFN) Australian Treasury Minister Jim Chalmers has confirmed that the country is contemplating potential amendments to its tax system as part of efforts to stimulate growth in green industry sectors. Speaking on a television program aired on the ABC network, Chalmers emphasized the government's commitment to exploring various tools to bolster Australia's position as a key player in the transition towards a greener economy. He underscored the importance of tax reform as one component of a comprehensive strategy aimed at advancing the nation's economic future within the framework of achieving global carbon neutrality.



Chalmers emphasized that alongside tax reforms, investment initiatives will also play a pivotal role in incentivizing private sector participation in Australia's green industry sectors. This policy shift is expected to be a cornerstone of the upcoming budget, representing a key aspect of the Albanese government's agenda as it embarks on its second term, leading up to the mid-2025 elections. The initiative aims to position Australia at the forefront of the global green supply chain, leveraging its abundant renewable energy resources for maximum benefit.



The government's strategy also includes measures to streamline the flow of foreign investment, deemed essential for the country's economic prosperity and security interests. Chalmers hinted at impending changes to the Foreign Investment Review Board's review processes, which are anticipated to be unveiled prior to the release of the May budget. These adjustments are designed to facilitate foreign investment inflows while ensuring alignment with Australia's strategic economic objectives. Overall, the government's proactive approach underscores its commitment to fostering a sustainable and competitive economy, positioning Australia as a leading player in the global transition towards renewable energy and green technologies.

