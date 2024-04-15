(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against UWM Holdings Corporation (“UWM” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UWMC) on behalf of UWM stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether UWM has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 2, 2024, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that UWM gets almost all its business“from brokers who sent UWM more than 99% of their business” rather than shopping mortgages to competing lenders, causing borrowers to pay UWM“between hundreds of millions and billions more in closing costs than people whose brokers found them typical loans.” The same day, a racketeering consumer class action suit was filed against UWM, alleging that UWM engaged in a mortgage loan“steering enterprise” with“captive” brokers in violation of federal racketeering laws and other provisions.

On this news, UWM's stock price fell $0.56, or 8.5%, to close at $6.00 per share on April 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UWM shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

