Gold prices rise amid rising tensions in Middle East, near record highs

(MENAFN) During early Monday trading, gold prices experienced a notable uptick, nearing the record levels achieved in the previous session, as heightened tensions in the Middle East bolstered demand for the precious metal, traditionally viewed as a safe haven asset. At 0056 GMT, gold in spot transactions rose by 0.3 percent to USD2,350.59 per ounce, coming close to its all-time high of USD2,431.29 per ounce reached on Friday.



Meanwhile, US gold futures witnessed a marginal decline of 0.3 percent, settling at USD2,366.40 per ounce. The escalation in tensions following Iran's direct attack on Israel has fueled apprehensions among Israelis, with concerns mounting over the prospect of a broader conflict looming on the horizon.



In addition to geopolitical uncertainties, recent economic data from the United States, particularly pertaining to the labor market and inflation, has reignited market expectations of potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve. This anticipation stems from the understanding that higher interest rates could diminish the allure of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold.



While gold dominated headlines, other precious metals witnessed mixed performance during the trading session. Silver rose by 0.4 percent in spot transactions, reaching USD27.98 per ounce, while platinum experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent, settling at USD973.05 per ounce. Palladium, however, registered a notable drop of 1 percent, falling to USD1,038.99 per ounce. These fluctuations underscore the complex interplay of market dynamics influencing the prices of precious metals amidst geopolitical tensions and economic indicators.

