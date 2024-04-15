Publication Of NIBE Industrier's Annual Report For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual Report for NIBE Industrier for 2023 is now available on the website,

The complete annual report is sent to all shareholders who have informed the company that they wish to receive written information.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on15 April 2024 at 08.00 CET.





NIBE Group – an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international Group that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 23,100 (21,300) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 47 (40) billion in 2023.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

