Information On Shares, Voting Rights And Authorized Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By exercising the Employee Options Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) transferred its own shares to the employees of the Bank Group. Pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank discloses information on the total number of voting rights attached to its issued shares and the size of its authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:
| Type of shares
| Ordinary registered shares
| ISIN code
| LT0000102253
| Bank's LEI code
| 549300TK038P6EV4YU51
| Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
| 0.29
| Number of shares, units
| 662 996 646
| Authorised capital, EUR
| 192 269 027,34
| Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
| 662 996 646
| Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
| 661 746 646
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
