Information On Shares, Voting Rights And Authorized Capital


4/15/2024 2:16:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By exercising the Employee Options Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) transferred its own shares to the employees of the Bank Group. Pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank discloses information on the total number of voting rights attached to its issued shares and the size of its authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code LT0000102253
Bank's LEI code 549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29
Number of shares, units 662 996 646
Authorised capital, EUR 192 269 027,34
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 662 996 646
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders 661 746 646

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division
...


