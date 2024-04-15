Exercise Of Employee Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee options granted for 2020 performance were exercised on 12 April 2024. Thirty-five employees of the Bank Group were granted 2 272 571 Bank shares upon exercise of these options.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...
MENAFN15042024004107003653ID1108093859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.