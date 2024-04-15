Exercise Of Employee Options

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee options granted for 2020 performance were exercised on 12 April 2024. Thirty-five employees of the Bank Group were granted 2 272 571 Bank shares upon exercise of these options.

