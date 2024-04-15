Notifications On The Transactions Concluded By Managers In Issuer's Securities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Šiaulių bankas AB has received the notifications of managers on transactions in securities issued by the bank (see attachment).
Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskienė is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669.
Attachments
A_Gaulia_20240412_EN V_Sinius_20240412_EN D_Savickas_20240412_EN D_Šorienė_20240412_EN G_Trukšinas_20240412_EN M_Rudys_20240412_EN T_Varenbergas_20240412_EN P_Aniūnas_20240412_EN
