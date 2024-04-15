Russia's War Losses In Ukraine Up To 454,420

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses suffered by Russian invasion troops in Ukraine rose to 454,420, with 770 soldiers and officers being killed or wounded in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,180 Russian tanks (+6 in the past 24 hours), 13,796 (+31) armored fighting vehicles, 11,593 (+41), artillery systems, 1,046 MLR systems, 758 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,266 (+31) UAVs, 2,092 (+3) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 15,510 (+51) military vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,908 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday , the Ukrainian Air Force hit 22 manpower and equipment clusters. Missile forces hit five Russian control points and an ammunition depot.