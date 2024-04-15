Russia Keeps Single Warship On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 Monday, April 15, Russia has one warship deployed in the Black Sea.
That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy warships spotted in the Sea of Azov.
There are two Russian Navy vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, both of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles. The total volley is up to 24 missiles. Read also:
Russia's war
losses in Ukraine up to 454,420
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Chernihiv and Cherkasy minesweepers, which the Ukrainian Navy received from the UK, arrived at the Royal Navy base in Portsmouth to participate in joint exercises.
