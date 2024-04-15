Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) --

1976 -- The Kuwaiti soccer team won the fourth GCC tournament held in Qatar, beating Iraq in the final 4-2.

1980 -- The public Al-Farwaniya Hospital was inaugurated to serve ten densely populated regions. It was expanded in 2009 to accommodate some 920 beds.

1993 -- Kuwait University granted the former US president George Bush senior an honorary PhD in appreciation for his support for Kuwait against the Iraqi aggression.

2000 -- The Ministry of Health inaugurated the National Hospital Bank for Children. The project cost more than KD three million.

2014 -- The former undersecretary of defense Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah died at the age of 64. He had served in the post between 1998 and 2008, in addition to several other positions.

2017 -- The national track and field team was crowned champion of the 16th GCC tournament.

2020 -- The former minister of education Jassem Al-Marzoug passed away at the age of 87. He also served as minister of justice in 1971, minister of education between 1971 and 1981 and minister of commerce and industry between 1981 and 1985. (end) gta