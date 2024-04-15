US Provides USD 100 Mln Urgent Aid To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 15 (KUNA) -- The US announced late Sunday that it would be offering Sudan USD 100 million urgent relief aid consisting of food supplies for some five million people on the brink of famine.

A statement by the State Department said that the conflict in Sudan was one of the most dangerous crises in the world as the fighting between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Response Forces continued to intensify.

The US, indicated the department, pledged USD 100 million additional aid to help millions of displaced by the ongoing conflict.

It indicated that some 25 million Sudanese, approximately half of the population, required humanitarian assistance as the continuation of infighting had decreased life-saving supplies of food and essential services.

It indicated partners of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were successful in delivering urgent food and nutrition to around 6.7 million people in addition to drinkable and clean water supplies to over eight million people since the conflict erupted.

This recent announcement of an additional USD 100 million brings the total number of US humanitarian assistance to Sudan to over USD one billion since the Sudanese conflict began. (end)

amm













