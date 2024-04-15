Body Of Missing Srinagar Man Recovered From Jhelum

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Shafi Khan of Khankah Mohalla was recovered from Jhelum near Mujgund in Shalteng by locals, who then informed the police.

He sais that the body has been sent to the hospital and will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter.

