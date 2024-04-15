Body Of Missing Srinagar Man Recovered From Jhelum

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a man, who was missing since April 08, has been recovered from river Jhelum near Shalteng area of Srinagar on Monday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Shafi Khan of Khankah Mohalla was recovered from Jhelum near Mujgund in Shalteng by locals, who then informed the police.ADVERTISEMENT
He sais that the body has been sent to the hospital and will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.
Police have taken cognisance of the matter.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 34-Yr-Old Man Found Dead In Srinagar's Soura Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Central Kashmir's Budgam
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15042024000215011059ID1108093818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.