Man Allegedly Kills Mother In North Kashmir's Baramulla, Arrested

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a heartbreaking incident that shook Rafiabad village in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, a son allegedly murdered his mother in her late 40s.
Quoting to officials, news agency KNO reported the tragic event occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Hadipora village of Rafiabad.ADVERTISEMENT
The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by her son. The accused, identified as Amir Wani alias Gajini, and reported to be a driver by profession, was swiftly arrested by the police within hours of the crime.
Following the incident, the body of the deceased was transferred to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore for legal-medico formalities.
Meanwhile, the case has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha, with further investigations currently underway.
