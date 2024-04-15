Gas Chromatography Market To Reach USD 4.9 Billion By 2032, Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The gas chromatography market size was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Gas chromatography utilizes a separation method to analyze volatile compound mixtures, crucial in the analytical instrumentation industry. It is significant across various sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, environmental testing, and petrochemicals. The market for gas chromatography is witnessing substantial expansion, propelled by increasing demand in sectors like oil and gas, healthcare, food and beverage, and environmental testing. Factors driving this growth include widespread adoption across industries, strict environmental testing regulations, and technological advancements.

The gas chromatography market is witnessing notable expansion, primarily driven by the heightened stringency of regulations about environmental testing, food safety, and quality control across diverse industries. These regulations prioritize product safety and environmental preservation. As outlined in a 2023 paper by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) titled "Ensuring the Safety of Medical Products in the Global Supply Chain," drug developers must uphold rigorous analytical methods to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of pharmaceutical products and devices.

Segmentation Overview:

The gas chromatography market has been segmented into product, end-user, and region.

Instruments product to maintain a high growth in the forecast period.

Based on the market segmentation by product, the instruments segment held the largest market share in 2023. Within this segment, systems held the dominant position, driven mainly by the prevalence of complete GC systems. On the other hand, the consumables & accessories segment is expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Oil and Gas to Account for a High Segment Share in 2023.

Based on the market segmentation by end-user, the oil and gas segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Gas chromatography's relevance for analyzing hydrocarbons, petroleum products, and natural gas is augmenting its demand in this industry.

Gas Chromatography Market Report Highlights:

The gas chromatography market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032.

The gas chromatography market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing stringency of regulations related to environmental testing, food safety, and quality control across various industries.

Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for gas chromatography, which is attributed to the high demand and rapid rate of industrialization.



Some prominent players in the gas chromatography market report include Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Dani Instruments, Scion Instruments, GL Sciences, Chromatotec, Leco Corporation, and Falcon Analytical Systems.

