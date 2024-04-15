2 Killed In Building Collapse In North India

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least two people died and several others were injured when atwo-story building collapsed in India's northern state of UttarPradesh on Sunday evening, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Several people were still trapped under the debris of thebuilding, and rescue work was still ongoing, the police added.

The building collapsed in Jansath area of Uttar Pradesh'sMuzaffarnagar district.

Teams belonging to the National Disaster Response Force were atthe site carrying out rescue operations, local media reported.

Around 15 people were admitted to a local hospital, according toreports.