Romania Seeing Inflow Of Russian Propaganda - Journalist

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda does exist in Romania, and its strategy is to keep rejecting everything.

That's according to a local war correspondent, Remus Cernea, a Ukraine war reporter for Newsweek (Romania), who spoke at the Second Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform, which is being held in the capital of Bulgaria, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The strategy pursued by propagandists is to reject everything, the journalist explained, recalling how swarms of trolls keep claiming that the war reports from Ukraine are allegedly shot in a film studio somewhere in Bucharest. Those trolls, he added, generate loads of comments, but in reality it is just several people who engage in communicating on behalf of dozens of accounts. These comments are part of Russia's big information war, the journalist said.

Air defense shoots down two enemy Kh-59 missiles overSea

According to Cernea, he must literally prove to his audience what he saw at the front with his own eyes.

There are still many in Romania who do not act directly in favor of Russia, but try to put Ukraine in the shade, trying to confuse people. We need to understand this and resist," said Chernea.

The Romanian journalist also noted that Ukrainian military administrations should communicate more closely with the press. "It is important that foreigners have the opportunity to see the truth about Ukraine and be deeply aware of the developments at the front, because this also affects the situation around weapon supplies. Truth and power are on the side of Ukraine. And we must directly show who is to blame for this war, so that no one has any doubts about this," the Romanian journalist emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Second Black Sea Security Conference , hosted by Sofia, was jointly organized by Ukraine and Bulgaria. The conference is the flagship event of the Crimea Platform and the main stage for exploring solutions to security problems in the Black Sea region. Partners of the conference are Media Center Ukraine and the Crimean Human Rights Group.

The event is attended by international experts, representatives of the governments of the International Crimea Platform member states and international institutions. The participants discussed strategies for responding to regional security threats, as well as actions Ukraine should take in order to successfully repel Russian aggression in the Black Sea region.

Photo: Kyrylo Yevseyev