War Update: 54 Combat Clashes Along Ukraine Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces reported 54 combat engagements with Russian invasion troops in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched eight missile attacks and 85 airstrikes, as well as 98 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilians. A number of apartment blocks and other objects of civil infrastructure suffered destruction or damage.

During the past day, Russian airstrikes targeted Khliborob in Sumy region; Slatyne, Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, and Kyslivka of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka and Serebryanske Forestry in Luhansk region; Novosadove, Novobakhmutivka, Katerynivka, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Netailove, New York, Berdychi, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Storozheve, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the adversary maintains its military presence in the Russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy runs subversion missions, shells Ukrainian settlements from across the border, and keeps planting mines along the state border.

Kupiansk and Lyman directions: the enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled 10 attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Nove, Chasiv Yar, New York, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Umanske, Novokalynove, Pervomaiske and Netailove of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy in the Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka settlements of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 16 times to break through Ukraine's defenses.

Orikhiv direction: the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions nine times in the Staromaiorske area, Donetsk region, and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. During the past day, the invaders went for four unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukraine's forces continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the invaders along the entire line of battle.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 22 manpower and equipment clusters.

Missile forces hit five Russian control points and an ammunition depot.

