120Th Batch Of AAFT Inaugurated At Marwah Studios Campus 3

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, March 21, 2024: The AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, School of Fashion and Design, School of Interior Designing, and School of Digital Media proudly hosted the inauguration ceremony for the 120th Batch of AAFT. The esteemed event took place at Marwah Studios Campus 3 and was graced by the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University.



In his address to the gathering, Dr. Marwah emphasized the crucial role of education in India's growth trajectory. He urged the students to wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to their studies, stressing the importance of diligence and commitment in becoming true professionals. Dr. Marwah highlighted the significance of skill development embedded within the courses offered at AAFT, noting that it equips students to start earning as soon as they master their craft.



"We are witnessing a significant milestone today as we mark the inauguration of the 120th batch of AAFT. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence in creative education," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah during the ceremony.



He further added, "India is poised for remarkable growth, and it is imperative for us to align our efforts with the vision of our government. By nurturing talented individuals and providing them with quality education, we contribute to the nation's journey towards becoming the world:s third largest economy."



The ceremony also saw Dr. Marwah presenting awards to the most talented students from the previous batches, acknowledging their outstanding achievements and contributions.



The event underscored AAFT's relentless pursuit of academic excellence and its unwavering dedication to nurturing creative talent. With the inauguration of its 120th batch, AAFT continues to set new benchmarks in the field of creative education, solidifying its position as a global leader in the domain.



