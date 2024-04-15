Lithuania Willing To Allocate EUR 400,000 For Purchase Of Metal Detectors For Ukrainian Schools

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian government is ready to provide EUR 400,000 to support the Educational Security Service's project to equip Ukrainian schools with metal detectors.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė, the ministry's press service reports.

"The head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that her country is ready to allocate these funds for the purchase of metal detectors for educational institutions," the statement said.

The Educational Security Service is already operating in 400 schools across Ukraine.

By the end of 2024, it is planned to scale the project to 2,000 schools.

As reported, Ukraine is implementing the project "Officers of the Educational Security Service" at the initiative of the state leadership and with the participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, and the National Police. The project was created to protect children during the full-scale war and to create a full-fledged security environment after the end of the war.