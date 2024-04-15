N. Korea's Kim Vows To Further Develop Ties With China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with China's top legislator,Zhao Leji, in Pyongyang and discussed ways to further deepenbilateral ties, the North's state media said Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

During the luncheon meeting held Saturday, Kim said Zhao's visitto Pyongyang is "of very weighty significance in demonstrating theinvincibility of the DPRK-China friendship and further developingthe traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the twocountries as required by the times," according to the officialKorean Central News Agency (KCNA).

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the DemocraticPeople's Republic of Korea.

Zhao, chairman of the Standing Committee of the NationalPeople's Congress of China, is the first high-ranking Chineseofficial to visit the North since the outbreak of the COVID-19pandemic in early 2020.

The three-day trip by the No. 3 official in the ChineseCommunist Party came as the two countries mark the 75th anniversaryof the establishment of their diplomatic relations.