How Politics And Economics Interact

WASHINGTON, USA – Even optimal economic policies create winners and losers, and that's where politics steps in.

Trade liberalization is an example of a policy that can make a country better off as a whole, but what happens to workers who lose out to cheaper goods?

Jeffry Frieden says while politics is often messy, it's how society puts a value on things economists can't measure.

