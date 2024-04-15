(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS
WASHINGTON, USA – Even optimal economic policies create winners and losers, and that's where politics steps in.
Trade liberalization is an example of a policy that can make a country better off as a whole, but what happens to workers who lose out to cheaper goods?
Listen here . Read the transcript .
Jeffry Frieden says while politics is often messy, it's how society puts a value on things economists can't measure.
Read A Place for Politics in Finance and Development.
The post How politics and economics interact appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN15042024000232011072ID1108093659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.