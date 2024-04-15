FCDO Statement On The Summoning Of The Iranian Chargé D’Affaires

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

G7 leaders' statement on Iran's attack against Israel

LONDON, England – Sunday, April 14 2024, on instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said:

“The Foreign Secretary summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy today.

The UK condemns in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, as well as their violation of Jordan and Iraq's airspace. At a time of great tension in the Middle East, this was a profoundly dangerous and unnecessary escalation by Iran.

The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the civilian ship“MSC Aries” and its crew, which was seized by Iranian armed forces yesterday in international waters.

The Iranian authorities must take meaningful and immediate action to de-escalate and halt its reckless and unlawful behaviour.

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and the security of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. We will also continue to work with our international partners to protect and uphold stability in the region.”

G7 Leaders' Statement on Iran's Attack Against Israel

“We, the Leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack.

We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security.

With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives.

“We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need.”

